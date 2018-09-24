Two security guards at a Fort Worth nightclub were shot early Monday and one was critically wounded, police said.

The shooting happened at 1:14 a.m. at Collard Street and East Lancaster Avenue, at the Silver Horse II Saloon.

Police said the two security guards were shot in the parking lot after they denied entry to some patrons.

One of the guards was in critical condition Monday morning, and the other one was stable, police said.

No suspects are in custody.

