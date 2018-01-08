DALLAS. TX — The initial call came in at 1:40, Wednesday morning. Police went to an apartment in the 2800 block of Royal Lane, less than a mile from the 635 / I-35 interchange.

Police say they discovered two bodies in an apartment. The original call was to a stabbing, but police have not said how the victims died.

Police have not named the victims, or revealed a suspect and a motive.

This is a developing story and we will be continuously updating throughout. Check back for new information and don't forget to download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

© 2018 WFAA