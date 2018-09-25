Two people are dead after a pickup truck was driving in the wrong direction and hit another car,

Around 4 a.m. Dallas County Sheriff's Office received call that a white pickup truck was westbound in the eastbound lanes of I-20 going the wrong way when it hit a black car. The driver of the white truck was a 35 year old Hispanic male. The driver of the black car was a 31 year old black female.

Both died in the accident and next of kin is pending notification.

A third vehicle was also struck by debris from the collision. The third vehicle was a black 2012 Dodge Ram. The Dodge Ram was driven from the scene.

It's unknown where the white pickup truck entered the freeway going the wrong way. Authorities continue to investigate the incident.

