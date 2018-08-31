TEXAS — President Donald Trump shared via Twitter Friday that he is planning a "major rally" for U.S. Rep. Ted Cruz in October in the "biggest stadium in Texas" that he can find.

Trump also shared that Cruz has his complete and total endorsement and even referred to Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke a "disaster for Texas."

I will be doing a major rally for Senator Ted Cruz in October. I’m picking the biggest stadium in Texas we can find. As you know, Ted has my complete and total Endorsement. His opponent is a disaster for Texas - weak on Second Amendment, Crime, Borders, Military, and Vets! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2018

This comes two years after Trump tweeted that Cruz has accomplished "absolutely nothing" for the people of Texas, adding, "He is another all talk, no action pol!"

Why would the people of Texas support Ted Cruz when he has accomplished absolutely nothing for them. He is another all talk, no action pol! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 28, 2016

Cruz and Beto are set to face off in the general election Nov. 6.

