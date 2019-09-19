CURRENT WEATHER ALERTS: A Flash Flood Watch is in effect through Friday morning for the Greater Houston Area and most of Southeast Texas.

>> Watch live coverage in the video player above. View the live blog with latest info under the radar image below.

LIST: High water locations on major roads in the Houston area

CLOSURES: School closures, cancellations in Houston Area

FORECAST: When will the rain go away?

WEATHER RADAR: Track rain & storms across Texas

KHOU 11 has a new mobile app! Download it here.

LIVE BLOG WITH LATEST UPDATES:

9:05 p.m. The Houston Fire Department made over 900 water rescues Thursday; HPD made over 100

9:12 p.m. HCSO said its deputies were responsible for nearly 400 water rescues Thursday.

8:45 p.m. More than 200 vehicles have been towed in Houston by 8:45 p.m. Thursday. There likely will be a large number of additional others towed as the floodwaters recede over the next 3 to 5 hours. To locate a towed vehicle, go to findmytowedcar.com or call 713-308-8500

8:25 p.m. The jury call for 8 a.m. Friday for the Harris County District Clerk's Office has been canceled. Harris County Civil, Criminal, Family and Juvenile District Courts’ dockets are also canceled for Friday.

8:10 p.m. HISD announced it will be closed Friday after taking a lot of heat for not closing Thursday.

RELATED: CLOSURES: School closures, cancellations in Houston area

6:45 p.m. Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a man pulled from a submerged vehicle on Will Clayton near 59 has died. This is the first Houston-area death related to Imelda.

5:30 p.m. METRO rail service has resumed. Bus and HOV services remain suspended.

5 p.m. - Bush Airport officials said no arriving flights will come into Houston Thursday, and there are only a few departing flights. They estimate flight operations will resume Friday and urge passengers to check with their airlines on flight status. They said roadways approaching IAH are clear.

4 p.m. -- The Harris County Toll Road Authority has waived the tolls at W.Sam Houston Tollway (between 290 & Bellaire), northeast Sam Houston Tollway (from 59 to US 90) and Hardy Toll Road.

3 p.m. Thursday - Tolls are being waived at Sam Houston Tollway Central (south of 290) and South (south of I-10) toll plazas because of high water on the frontage roads.

1:30 p.m. Thursday -- The Flash Flood Warning for Houston and surrounding areas has been extended until 4:30 p.m. Thursday. See the latest weather alert details here.

The National Weather Service in League City has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for... Northwestern Galveston County in southeastern Texas... Northeastern Fort Bend County in southeastern Texas... Northeastern Brazoria County in southeastern Texas... Northwestern Chambers County in southeastern Texas... Southern Liberty County in southeastern Texas... Southeastern Harris County in southeastern Texas... * Until 430 PM CDT.

Watch David's forecast: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nw3AD1gpj1w

12:57 p.m. Thursday -- Current high water spots in Fort Bend County: Cinco Ranch Blvd/Peek,Grass Lakes/E Lake Gables, 6800 SH99 SB, Falcon Landing/Forest Canyon, Cinco Ranch/S Lake Village Mason at SH99, Timothy Ln/Colonel Ct, Garnet Fields/Shadowmere, Beechnut from Clodine Rd-Candela Fry/Crestford Park Ln

12:53 p.m. Thursday -- Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said a rescue truck was enroute to Academic Academy Daycare at 11948 Glover (Aldine). "Parents be advised, kids are ok, they are safe. Staff there is doing good. Facility has taken in some water, but kiddos & staff are in a room with no water."

---------

12:13 pm. Thursday -- "I’ve issued a disaster declaration for Harris County. This disaster declaration will allow us to ensure we have the maximum flexibility we need to respond and recover from this disaster." -- Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo

---------

12:08 p.m. Thursday -- Delays at Bush Airport due to bad weather but ground stop has been lifted. Hobby flights are allowed to leave but no arrivals.

---------

12:05 p.m. Thursday -- HFD is responding to a building collapse on Aldine Bender Road. The flat roof of a post office facility mail distribution area collapsed. The building was occupied at the time but everyone made it out. 3 people are being transported with minor injuries. --HFD

---------

11:40 a.m. Thursday -- LIFE THREATENING flash flood event in progress over metro Houston. Do NOT travel you are safest where you are currently located. If in a vehicle that is stalled in water...get out of the vehicle immediately. Use 911 for emergencies only. -- Meteorologist Jeff Lindner w/ Harris County

---------

11:40 a.m. Thursday -- Radar Update: Heavy rain is making its way through Houston with rain rates of 1 to 3 inches an hour. Please remain off the roads if possible. -- NWS Houston

--------

11:33 a.m. Thursday -- JUST spoke w/ Chambers County @SheriffBCH here in #Winnie, TX: -no loss of life so far -more than 200+ high water rescues -says this storm is WORSE than #Harvey -BUT water is starting to RECEDE -continue to avoid area if you can -- Michelle Choi, KHOU

---------

11:27 a.m. Thursday -- Hero moment: Deputy Ponce with the Precinct 4 Constable's Office rescued a senior citizen who was stranded in his vehicle near Atascocita Road and Will Clayton Parkway Thursday morning. Great work, Deputy Ponce! Tap here for the photo.

---------

11:14 a.m. Thursday -- Abandoned cars and a flooded apartment complex in Kingwood. Water is up above tires in the parking lot. This is at 494 & Northpark Plaza Dr. We had to turn around twice and re-route to get here. -- Jason Miles, KHOU

---------

11:10 a.m. Thursday -- Lake Conroe, Bayou, and Creek Update from San Jacinto River Authority.

Intense rainfall rates of 3-5 inches per hour are moving into the Kingwood, Humble, Huffman, Crosby, Atascocita, Highlands, and Mont Belvieu areas. This will result in rapid onset flash flooding in urban areas, overbank flooding, and near bankfull conditions across Northeast Harris County, Liberty County, and Southeast Montgomery County early today.

Lake Conroe is currently at 199.02 feet above mean sea level (msl), which is two feet below normal pool elevation of 201 feet. The Lake Conroe watershed has averaged just over one inch of rainfall in the past 24 hours, so all Lake Conroe dam gates remain closed and no water is being released.

San Jacinto River Authority (SJRA) continues to coordinate with numerous operational partners to include: Harris County Flood Control District (HCFCD), Harris County Office of Homeland Security, Montgomery County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and Emergency Management, National Weather Service, and the River Forecast Center.

Harris County's bayous, creeks and tributaries are continuing to respond to the runoff from heavy rainfall. Several bayous are near the top of banks, while San Jacinto and Cedar Bayou have overtopped their banks. An update on bayous and creeks that HCFCD officials are watching closely (as of 9:30 a.m.):

The following are out of banks:

• East Fork San Jacinto at FM 1485

• East Fork San Jacinto at FM 2090

• Peach Creek at FM 2090

• Caney Creek at FM 2090

• Cedar Bayou at US 90

The following are nearing bankfull:

• Cedar Bayou at FM 1942

• Lake Houston at FM 1960

---------

11:05 a.m. Thursday - All METRO bus services and light rail have been suspended across Houston. Viewer photos show buses taking on water near Bush Airport.

---------

11:04 a.m. - Governor Greg Abbott today declared a state of disaster in several counties that are currently experiencing widespread flooding due to Tropical Storm Imelda. This declaration will ensure that local officials have access to any state resources they may require to respond to this severe weather.

---------

11:03 a.m. Thursday - Lake Conroe, Bayou, and Creek Update

---------

10:52 a.m. Thursday -- ***6.28" of rain in ONE HOUR*** on Greens Bayou at Aldine! Watch for structure flooding. (via Meteorologist Blake Mathews)

---------

10:50 a.m. Thursday -- From the Mayor's Office: Mayor Turner at @HoustonOEM: "If you're in school, if you're at work, if you're at home, stay there. If you are on the road look out for high water and if possible pull over to a safe place.

---------

9 a.m. Thursday - Major roads being reported under water in Kingwood area

---------

9 a.m. Thursday - High water rescue vehicles are en route to Winnie, Texas where the earliest flooding was reported today