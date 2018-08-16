For the first time, the public got to see the body camera footage that shows the last minutes of 15-year-old Jordan Edwards life.

The video shows former Balch Springs Officer Roy Oliver and his partner Tyler Gross responding to a teen party that was overcrowded. Everything was calm until they heard shots fired. "I heard several loud pops that appeared to be gunfire to me,” said Officer Gross.

Shots were fired somewhere down the street. Officer Gross and Oliver ran out to see what was happening. Gross spotted a car which was driven by Edwards stepbrother, Vidal Allen.

“Hey stop that car,” shouted Gross. Allen says he was scared and tried to drive off. "I was in fear of my life. I just wanted to get home and get safe,” said Allen.

Oliver grabbed a rifle out of his car. You can hear and see on body camera footage what happened next. Oliver can be heard telling Gross, “He was trying to hit you."

Oliver fired five shots into the car, shooting Jordan in the head. He says he thought Officer Gross was about to be run over. Gross testified he never felt any danger. "Did you feel like he was trying to drive over you? no. Hit you. no. I was not in fear of my life,” said Gross.

Prosecutors say Oliver was angry and stomping around before he fired the fatal shots. “Various people are going to tell you he had already made up his mind he was going to shoot,” said Asst. District Attorney Mike Snipes.

Prosecutors say the teens were doing nothing wrong, had broken no laws and had no weapons. Prosecutors showed a picture of Jordan wearing a shirt that said ‘You only live once.’

His stepmother says he was just out that night for fun. She cried as she was shown pictures of Jordan after he was shot.

