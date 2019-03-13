DALLAS — Early Wednesday morning, a group of Dallas neighbors were once again reminded just how powerful mother nature can be.



“It was pouring down when I was looking at the house I walked around the house and seen the back and that’s when I found the tree uprooted,” said William Blaine.

That huge tree was uprooted by this morning’s storm that crashed into both his house and his neighbors'. Blaine was able to walk out his font door. His neighbor and her husband were forced to climb out a bedroom window.



A few blocks away at the corner Atlanta and Birmingham, there was a similar scene: An entire roadway blocked by branches.



The Dallas Fire Department responded, along with Atmos crews who dug into the street to cut off gas lines as a precaution. Code compliance quickly deemed both houses as unsafe.



“We’re going to have to figure out how to start from scratch somehow,” said Bronda Ray, a neighbor who’s also Blaine’s niece.



“He’s still here and kicking, that’s the main thing. That’s good, God is good,” Ray said.



Blaine didn’t have insurance – he’ll have to rebuild on his own.



“It could have been worse. You know, it’s just a house.”



He does have a place to stay, and he’s healthy – two things this family isn’t taking for granted.