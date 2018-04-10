STAFFORD, Va. -- An alarming day for a young, transgender girl after she was barred from using both the boys' and girls' locker room.

During a lock down safety drill at her middle school in Stafford County, last week the LGBTQ rights group Equality Stafford says she was forced to sit alone on the bleachers and then in the hall while everyone else in her physical education class at a Stafford County middle school took shelter in locker rooms.

The teachers were apparently debating which locker room would be appropriate for her.

RELATED: Fairfax Co. Schools approve transgender-friendly language in sex ed & dress codes

Concerned parents, friends, and neighbors are planning to protest at Tuesday's school board meeting.

Schools spokeswoman Sherrie Johnson put out a statement: "Stafford County Public Schools does not comment on individual student incidents to avoid divulging confidential information. However, the new superintendent has requested a review of all protocols and procedures to ensure that all children are treated with dignity and respect. We take such matters very seriously and they will be addressed. The welfare of all students is of the utmost importance for SCPS."

But asked if the girl should have been allowed into the girls' locker room because she identifies as a girl, Johnson would only reiterate that all the policies, practices and safety procedures are under review.

