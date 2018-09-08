Toyota is a hosting the "Power of Exchange" event at the Hyatt Regency in Downtown Dallas on Thursday, August 9. The event is about networking suppliers with Toyota's Tier 1 Suppliers.

It is, perhaps, the trade show of trade shows. By Thursday the conference room at the Hyatt Regency will be filled with hundreds of vendors, all hoping to partner with one of North Texas' largest employers: Toyota.

Craig Gruzca was part of the evaluation team that chose Plano. He's the VP of Corporate Shared Services. "It had great housing, affordable cost of living, it had good school systems. It was friendly," said Gruzca about the decision to choose Plano.

Tierra Kavanaugh Wayne's business, TKT Connect, specializes in staffing and talent fulfillment and management. She, like many other businesses, moved and grew when Toyota did. Tierra's staffing business based in Kentucky already had a small office in Dallas but had to expand when Toyota moved its North America headquarters to Plano.

"We value that face to face communication. As a result many have followed along with us," said Gruzca.

Tierra hopes to connect with new suppliers on Thursday. She knows what Toyota values, like diversity. She can network with these other suppliers to gain knowledge and build relationships. "I was the person on the other end of this table," Wayne recalled. She remembers 7 years ago being a persistent supplier who was trying to grow her business and get recognized by Toyota. She is currently a Tier 1 Supplier to one of North Texas' largest employers.

Toyota hired 1,200 North Texans in the last four years. But Craig tells us the need now and always will be I.T., Information Technology. "It's a tech area and that was a little bit of a surprise when we moved here. But for sure I.T. is definitely in high demand," said Gruzca.

North Texas is already represented at Toyota and that tradition that may continue Thursday.

© 2018 WFAA