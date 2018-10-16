PROSPER, Texas — The town of Prosper decided Monday night to oppose any bypass of US 380 coming through town limits.

The Texas Department of Transportation has outlined two routes as feasible options for the bypass. One route would cut through the southeast corner of the town and just north of Kenton Cook's land. "Why put your money into something you're gonna lose? Have it be torn up?" Cook said about the people who have invested in homes and farms in the area.

Cook has been in the slow process of building a music seminary off of Custer Road. He, like many others who attended Monday's town hall meeting, are concerned with the final route of US 380 Bypass. "You simply cannot come into our community," said one resident at the town hall meeting.

TxDOT sent WFAA the following statement in regards to the 380 project:

"TxDOT held a second series of public meetings this month. This feasibility study has more public involvement opportunities ahead next year in the spring or summer. TxDOT staff will make the best engineering decision on the project with the least amount of impacts on the community. No alignment has been chosen, it’s too early in the process.

Voting on road projects is not a part of the public involvement process, however, more public meetings are anticipated next year, and a formal public hearing will be scheduled at a later date where citizens can voice their comments in writing and from the microphone. TxDOT has held several public and stakeholder meetings."

