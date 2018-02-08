FORT WORTH, Texas -- The Chamber of Commerce, the city of Fort Worth and other organizations are asking residents to fill out a survey and tell them what they love so much about Fort Worth.

"Had you ever heard of Fort Worth?" we asked a group of tourists from Massachusetts Thursday. "Uh, no," said Amber Silvester. "Not really. Actually, never. Just Dallas."

It is the painful truth.

"I don't know what I expected really," said Danny Garcia, who said he had no concept in his mind of what Fort Worth was like before coming here with friends for a convention days ago.

That lack of recognition is a problem city leaders are fully aware of, especially after a national study last year.

"The general population in our study showed they thought Fort Worth was the 45th largest city in the country—and we’re the 15th largest," said Brandom Gengelbach, the executive vice president of the Fort Worth Chamber of Commerce.

That, Gengelbach says, needs to change. So to help change that, they want to hear from you. They're asking people to take a survey to help shape Fort Worth's story. The Chamber, along with the city and five other civic organizations, want to know what Fort Worthians love so much about their city, so they can take those stories and ideas and use them to best promote the city to outsiders.

Questions about Fort Worth's uniqueness, quality of life and western heritage were part of the 10-minute survey. "This survey will hopefully help us talk about the things we love about Fort Worth," said Karen Vermaire Fox of the Real Estate Council of Greater Fort Worth.

The information will eventually be part of a big marketing campaign. "I think we recognize we have an amazing product here," Gengelbach said. They want others to know that, too.

"Once you come, you fall in love," the group from Massachusetts said. The survey is open until Sunday.

© 2018 WFAA