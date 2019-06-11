BURLESON, Texas — Three people were shot and wounded at a home in Burleson overnight Wednesday, officials with the Burleson Police Department said.

Police said they found the the three victims while responding to a shooting call on the 100 block of Northeast Timber Ridge Drive around 2:15 a.m.

Police believe the person who shot them knows at least one person inside of the home.

The victims are all young men; one is 21, another is 27 and the third is 28 years old. Police said they were taken to a local hospital, and their conditions were unknown as of 4:30 a.m.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and say they don't believe there is any threat to the general public.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact Detective B. Glass at 817-426-9949 or CrimeStoppers at 817-469-TIPS.

