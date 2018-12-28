ARGYLE -- It's been said that dogs pick their owners and that saying couldn't be more true in the case of a one legged dog named Roo.

"I just think that if they can do things for people they can do things for animals," said Bob Williams Roo's owner.

Williams runs Ranch Hands Rescue a non profit that works with both humans and animals. They treat adults and children who've faced trauma and work to rehabilitate animals.

"We say it's animals helping people and people helping animals," Williams said.

Despite all their experience they've never met a breed like Roo. She was born with just one functioning limb and surrendered to an animal rescue in Lewisville this summer. Since then Williams and her team have taken her in and have tried, and failed to fit her with prosthetics that work

"She sees clients in our counseling program everyday and so that the fact that our wish is that she can walk I think it's worth it because we see the impact she's had with these kids that have been so terribly abused -- and she relates to them," Williams said.

But Roo's case is unique -- she may have the desire to walk -- but she has never taken a step on her own. She needs legs and physical therapy.

"I believe that all life is precious and you may think I'm crazy but animals tell you when they're ready to give up -- in Roos case she has an amazing spirit," Williams said.

Roo's story is spreading -- donations are coming from across the country. But what roo doesn't need is motivation -- you see, just next door -- you'll find this horse -- look closely and you'll see a prostatic leg -- the first in the world.

"As long as the animal is willing to go 110 percent we're willing to go the distance," Williams said.

A horse that much like this dog was told she would never walk.

© 2018 WFAA