SAN MARCOS, Texas — Three bodies have been recovered at the scene of Friday's apartment fire in San Marcos, according to officials with the City of San Marcos.

City officials said the three bodies were pronounced dead at the scene. The bodies have been taken to the Travis County Medical Examiner's officer for autopsy and identification, according to the City of San Marcos.

The city said search and recovery efforts will continue throughout Sunday.

Residents at the Iconic Village Apartments located at 222 Ramsay St. who spoke with KVUE said they woke up to the sound of screams. Just before 5 a.m. Friday, the city said emergency responders started working the large fire. Seven people have been taken to hospitals, the city said. One person sustained critical injuries and was transported to Brooke Army Medical Center, while the injuries of the six others are said to be non-life threatening.

As firefighters work to put out a large fire at a San Marcos apartment complex, a resident who spoke to KVUE recalled what he saw during the fire, saying he witnessed "people jumping out of the second story."

The city said five individuals were still unaccounted for. They are: James Miranda, Haley Frizzell, Belinda Moats, David Ortiz, Dru Estes. The city said it has already notified their families that they are searching for them.

Residents of the Iconic Village Apartment buildings 100 and 700 are able to sign up for a time slot to enter their apartment and retrieve their belongings between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday July 21. Groups will be ten individuals at a time allowed entry for thirty minutes.

On Sunday, July 22, anyone needing to get into buildings 100, 200, and 600 at Iconic Village may go inside from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Anyone needing to get into building M at Vintage Pads may also do so during that time. Residents must check in at the Iconic Village office, but they do not need to sign up for a time slot. They will be allowed 30 minutes inside the unit.

People sat outside of the apartments on Saturday waiting for their cars and to get a chance to step inside their apartments.

"It's crazy that there's nothing there anymore," said Sabrina Flores, friends with two people who were hospitalized. "Just it's I mean, it's devastating."

Others knew that there was nothing they would be able to retrieve out of their burned apartment, but they came to sit and take it all in.

"I've been sitting here awhile and trying to wrap my head around everything that happened," said Tyler Brockinton, roommates of Dru Estes, one of the unaccounted for residents. "I'm just trying to wrap my head around it, and that's pretty much it."

Officials said at least 200 residents were affected by the fire and about 110 units were affected. Responding firefighters were all doing okay, authorities said.

Lacey Schoenherr was at work and raced home to save her dogs.

"You could just feel the heat from where I was standing. It was bad," said Schoenherr.

Adam Brown lives across the street from the Iconic Village apartment complex near Texas State University.

"The whole sky was just lit up orange, big embers just flying through the sky," said Brown.

Brown called 911, but emergency crews said they were already on the way.

"About 20 to 30-foot flames were coming off the roof," said Brown.

Those flames critically injured one person, sent five others to the hospital with injuries, and caused dozens of others to go to the doctor on their own to get checked out.

"I heard screaming, guys and girls screaming," said Brown.

One resident told KVUE it was those screams that woke her up, not the fire alarms.

Several people told KVUE those didn't go off until after most people were out of the building.

"Everybody that I've talked to said that the fire alarms did not go off. Most of them woke up because of the smell and the smoke and screams," said Branson Fairbrother.

"They shot a lot of water into my apartment, and they're still shooting int my apartment right now," Fairbrother continued.

Fairbrother has lived at the complex for the past year.

"I'm pretty sure I've lost everything," said Fairbrother.

The City of San Marcos and authorities gave an update later Friday morning:

KVUE spoke to Jackson King, a resident of two years at the Iconic Village Apartments. As the flames started shooting out of the complex, King said he heard what sounded like glass cracking. He went outside and said, "already I can't see the ceiling from my apartment." His roommate then opened the door to their apartment.

"... and there's just a wall of fire. So, we couldn't go out the front door," King said. "We go to our rooms, I'm looking around for my wallet and phone. There's so much smoke coming in from the open door. I couldn't breathe so all I had time to do was bail out my back window."

The city said the fire engulfed one building before moving to a second building at the complex. Once he got out, he looked back at the building.

"... there's people jumping out of the second story, so I'm trying to help them," King said. "Trying to help them catch and break their fall. They're throwing dogs and (expletive) on me. Yeah, it was insane."

As he walked across the apartment complex, he said "everything was on fire."

#IconicVillage resident Mike Hess shared this pic with me after he made it out of his apartment.



He said he lives in building 500 and woke up to the sounds of screaming before hearing any fire alarms go off. pic.twitter.com/RQR9I9hefh — Leslie Adami (@LeslieAdami) July 20, 2018

"I'm lucky I got out alive," he said.

Central Texas Red Cross said they are responding to the fire to assist those who have been affected by the fire. The San Marcos Activity Center located at 501 East Hopkins St. has been established as a shelter for people displaced by the fire. The Central Texas Medical Center is providing meals.

Rachlel Ingle, Emergency Management Coordinator for the city of San Marcos explained that a family assistance center is also in the process of being established. Those who wish to donate to those impacted by the apartment fire can do so online here or here.

An emergency hotline has been set up: 512-754-2291.

This is Shiner & Tucker. Their owners, Lacy and Meagan, said their first instinct was to pick them up and run out. They even gave spare leashes to other residents with dogs.



“It just makes me happy they’re okay. They’re look happy and they’re safe.” pic.twitter.com/sArWA4wTUY — Leslie Adami (@LeslieAdami) July 20, 2018

Authorities do not know what caused the fire yet, but said that windy conditions earlier in the morning made containment efforts especially difficult for first responders.

Once fire operations are cleared, they explained they will be moving forward with the fire investigation process. Authorities shared they have been working closely with apartment management.

The city urged drivers to avoid the area around LBJ Drive and Ramsay and Clark streets. The city said LBJ Drive was blocked between Younger and Walnut streets, as are the intersections of East Bluebonnet and Mandalay; West Bluebonnet and Walnut; and Clark and Walnut.

The San Marcos River was briefly closed Friday after fire suppression foam made its way into the river, the city said. The river reopened at 5 p.m. Friday and no environmental impact to the river was expected, officials said. Power was temporarily disabled to nearby homes for safety reasons, the city said.

"Crews are standing by to reconnect when the fire department confirms that it is safe to do so," according to the city.

