FORT WORTH, Texas -- At a Cowtown landmark usually reserved for livestock exhibits, horse shows or the Stock Show, a different type of event was taking shape Tuesday.

Thousands of volunteers arrived at the Will Rogers Memorial Center for what will be a three-day health clinic open to anyone, free of charge.

"We don't require insurance of picture ID because we're only trying to attract one type of individual: that's a human being," said Costin Jordache, who's part of the health initiative called Your Best Pathway to Health started by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The thinking goes like this: everyone deserves a chance to see nurses, doctors or dentists, even if they can't afford it.

More than 2,000 health care professionals from across the country are volunteering their services through Friday afternoon. "Some of these physicians close down their offices back home and bring their own staff," said Jordache.

At least 4,000 folks are expected to be seen for things like blood screenings, root canals, cataracts surgeries, and orthopedic evaluations.

More extensive procedures are available too, although those patients will be transported to Texas Health Hugely Hospital.

Andy Thomas had already grabbed a spot in line as of early Tuesday afternoon. He was planning to sleep out overnight. "For four years, I have teeth that haven't been seen since I left New York," he said. "And I have gingivitis."

The free clinic runs from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 19-20, and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 21. It's first come first serve, other than for major surgical procedures, which require pre-surgery visits. To schedule surgical procedures, patients are asked to call 1-423-641-6830 as soon as possible.

For general information, Fort Worth area residents can call 1-682-250-0058 or visit YourBestPathwayToHealth.org.

