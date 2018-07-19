DALLAS -- Thursday marks the hottest day of 2018 in the DFW area. Temperatures hit 108°F, breaking a 93-year-old record high.

This extreme heat clashed with Dollar Day at the Dallas Zoo. Nearly 9,000 guests filled the park for Dollar Day.

For so many families, they didn’t let the weather stop them from going. People packed fans, umbrellas, coolers and more. Zoo-goers also found indoor exhibits, shade, misters and different areas to keep cool.

They ate ice cream and frozen foods while drinking plenty of fluids. First responders were also on site to help anyone that was dealing with heat exhaustion.

