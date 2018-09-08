DALLAS -- A former Texas A&M Commerce University student who was arrested for marijuana possession on her way to a party never thought her arrest would turn her into an internet sensation months later.

“I was actually bored that night,” said Marshala Perkins, 19, of Dallas. “I was just going to go out with my friends looking the way I was looking.”

Her mugshot from the Feb. 6 arrest was posted to the Mugshot Baes Twitter account in mid-April and a subsequent retweet from a follower has been “liked” more than 280,000 times as of Tuesday.

People are retweeting and asking for makeup tutorials.

Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram.

© 2018 WFAA