Texans have a need for speed — on the highway, at least.

Tens of thousands of Texans were caught driving faster than the speed limit in 2016, as they are every year.

But more than 1,200 of them were stopped for driving 110 mph or faster, according to a Star-Telegram review of 3.8 million traffic citations and warnings from the most recent data from the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Who was the fastest driver?

That distinction goes to a man ticketed at 3:41 a.m. June 19 that year for driving 176 mph in a 65-mph zone of Interstate 45 in Galveston County.

That speedster — who was driving a 2016 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R — received a ticket for evading arrest.

“Speeding has been around forever, and it’s still a threat on our roads,” said Russ Martin, director of Government Relations for the Governors Highway Safety Association. “Speeding is dangerous.”

The fastest Tarrant County driver ticketed for speeding in 2016 was a motorcyclist caught at 5:53 a.m. Aug. 27 driving 145 mph on a 70-mph stretch of Interstate 20.

That driver received three tickets: speeding, failing to signal lane changes and having expired license plates or registration.

These speeding tickets were issued by Texas Department of Safety troopers who generally don’t work on traffic enforcement in cities such as Fort Worth, Dallas or Houston that have police forces doing the same thing. They focus, for the most part, on rural and unincorporated areas. Not all of the tickets listed a speed.

