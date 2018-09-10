Want to get away? Airbnb is an increasingly popular way for travelers to find accommodations, and North Texas is a hot spot for rentals.

Whether it's a tucked-away treehouse or a vintage Airstream mobile home, the region has a number of unique properties to choose from.

Airbnb curated the most wish-listed homes from nine North Texas cities and Waco, which is becoming a more popular tourist destination thanks to the popularity of the Magnolia Silos by Chip and Joanna Gaines of HGTV fame.

Click here to go inside these hot rental properties in Arlington, Dallas, Denton, Euless, Fort Worth, Grand Prairie, Irving, McKinney, Plano and Waco.

Some of these most-popular rentals may be a surprise.

For instance, who knew Dallas had a treehouse secluded in a canopy of trees? The property includes winding gravel paths, a pond and other natural features for renters to explore.

Related: Tour Beyoncé’s childhood home

Meanwhile, what's been dubbed by its owner as a "FabEuless hideaway" gives business travelers access to the region's airports while providing a getaway from the hubbub of the Metroplex with three quiet, outdoor spaces. The unit is 10 minutes from DFW Airport and within 30 minutes of Love Field.

Are you looking for something more rustic? Try glamping in Denton with an Airstream that's been updated with modern amenities. Even if the inside feels tight, the rental has a large back patio with a barbecue, fire pit and seating.

Check out these most wish-listed Airbnb rentals in North Texas.

To view this story in its original form on DallasBusinessJournal.com, click here.

© 2018 WFAA