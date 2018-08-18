SAN ANTONIO — The police officer the movie "BlacKkKlansman" is created around will be in San Antonio on Saturday for a live Q&A event at Alamo Drafthouse.

The real Ron Stallworth will be front in center, taking your questions at the live Q&A event set for Alamo Drafthouse's Park North location on Saturday, August 25 at 7 pm.

Tickets are $16.24.

The Spike Lee-directed film shows the first African American police officer for the Colorado Springs Police Department's detailed operation in infiltrating the Klu Klux Klan in the 1970s.

Check out the trailer below:

For more information on the event, click here.

© 2018 KENS