Among the 10 most expensive North Texas properties to hit the market or sell this year, none were listed for less than $11 million.

While developers are busy building homes for residents flocking to the region for jobs and new opportunities, the local luxury market continues to flourish.

Mansions, ranches, and even entire lakes have been put up for sale or snapped up by those looking for high-dollar properties.

Related: Top 10 most expensive properties on the market in North Texas (Photos)

Four of the most expensive properties marketed or sold in North Texas so far this year are located in Dallas’ Park Cities and Preston Hollow areas, where high-profile individuals – like Jerry Jones, Troy Aikman and Mark Cuban – choose to reside.

But a number of the properties are located in North Texas suburbs or even outside of Dallas-Fort Worth proper.

Ranking No. 1 is Barefoot Ranch, an estate owned by hedge fund manager Kyle Bass, located in Lerue, outside of Athens. Once marketed for $59.5 million, the ranch sold in February for an undisclosed price.

You can tour this vast property by clicking here.

"It's a well-designed, well-built property that is really in the resort category more than it is a ranch,” Bernie Uechtritz, founder of Icon Global and broker with Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, said at the time of the ranch’s sale.

There are also properties less far-flung from North Texas’ urban core.

Coming in at No. 2 is a familiar home that changed hands yet again this year. That’s the former Hicks-Crespi estate located at 10000 Hollow Way Road. The 28,000 square-foot home was purchased by Andy Beal in 2016, then listed it for auction late last year.

The Hicks-Crespi estate ended up selling to noted investor developer Mehrdad Moayedi for $36.2 million. Moayedi then flipped the estate, giving the property a facelift and other modernizations, in addition to carving about 10 acres off the estate to create building sites for fresh builds.

Currently listed at $38.5 million, the estate could be considered a steal for interested buyers since it was once widely marketed for $100 million.

Click here to go inside the renovated Hicks-Crespi estate.

The No. 3 most expensive home that was on the market this year in North Texas rests near Sherman.

Naturally, Valley Lake Ranch comes with its very own 1,100 surface-acre lake.

The manmade lake, commissioned by the state of Texas in 1959 and completed in 1961, is nearly the size of White Rock Lake.

With depths up to 38 feet, the body of water is ideal for water sports, and is stocked with largemouth bass, crappie, drum and catfish.

You can dive into photos of the property here.

To read this story in its original form on DallasBusinessJournal.com, click here.

© 2018 WFAA