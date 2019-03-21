A shelter-in-place was lifted for Deer Park at 11:40 a.m. Thursday. Highway 225 will be reopened from Beltway 8 to Highway 146.

The decision to lift the shelter-in-place was based on air quality tests by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), Harris County HAZMAT teams and a private contractor on-site at Intercontinental Terminals Company (ITC) Deer Park site.

Air quality readings are improving and the level of benzene has been "significantly reduced," according to Pearland Emergency Services Director Robert Hemminger. “This information, combined with the assurance of Harris County Public Health, allows us to meet our internal criteria necessary to lift our Shelter-in-Place.”

As of 12:10 p.m., Galena Park remained under a shelter-in-place.

Air quality in all communities near ITC will continue to be monitored until the threat has passed.

Highlights from 11 a.m. news conference with ITC and the EPA:

EPA spokesman Adam Adams said he doesn't expect the air quality issues to continue through the night.

Adams said the EPA has an air quality bus testing the air up and down Hwy 225. The TAGA (trace atmospheric gas analyzer) has not had any significant hits for benzene or other chemicals.

ITC believes the increase in benzene levels was caused by a shifting of the foam in one of the tanks, according to ITC spokeswoman Alice Richardson.

When asked how much product is left in that tank, she said it's about half-full.

The spokeswoman, who broke down at one point during the news conference, said she can't give an exact timeline on how long the elevated levels of benzene will last.

10:20 a.m. Harris County Public Health tweeted: "We are diligently monitoring areas where elevated benzene levels were detected this AM. Fortunately, those levels are dropping substantially."

Rumor control: separating fact from fiction

Rumors about the fallout from the Deer Park fire continue to spread so we're sorting out what's true and what's bogus:

We can confirm there are NO evacuations anywhere in our region.

Despite a report from the City of Pearland saying a wind shift would bring the "benzene plume" their way, the NWS said Pearland isn't expected to have any health effects connected to the Deer Park fire. Harris County Meteorologist Jeff Lindner agreed, adding there has been no wind shift.

Do you have health concerns?

If you have health concerns connected to the ITC fire, you can call the "Ask a Nurse" hotline at 713-634-1110.

For anyone who is feeling stressed or anxious, the National Distress Hotline is available to help.

That number is 1-800-985-5990.

The hotline is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week for anyone in need of emotional support.

Benzene exposure, signs and symptoms

Below are the signs and symptoms of benzene exposure. They could present themselves anywhere from minutes to several hours after exposure”

Drowsiness

Dizziness

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Headaches

Tremors

Confusion

Unconsciousness

Death (at very high levels)

Eating foods or drinking beverages containing high levels of benzene can cause the following symptoms within minutes to several hours:

Vomiting

Irritation of the stomach

Dizziness

Sleepiness

Convulsions

Rapid or irregular heartbeat

Death (at very high levels)

How to check air quality in your area

With news this morning that tests found higher than acceptable benzene in the air near the ITC plant, many of you are asking how to check those levels where you live or work.

Harris County has set up this special air quality page for the Deer Park fire.

Here are some tips on how to use it.

How to shelter-in-place

When emergency management officials order a shelter-in-place due to hazardous materials possible in the air, these are steps you should take to seal off a safe space, according to FEMA.gov.

Bring your family and pets inside.

Lock doors, close windows, air vents and fireplace dampers.

Turn off fans, air conditioning and forced air heating systems.

Take your emergency supply kit unless you have reason to believe it has been contaminated.

Go into an interior room with few windows, if possible.

Seal all windows, doors and air vents with 2-4 mil. thick plastic sheeting and duct tape. Consider measuring and cutting the sheeting in advance to save time.

Cut the plastic sheeting several inches wider than the openings and label each sheet.

Duct tape plastic at corners first and then tape down all edges.

Be prepared to improvise and use what you have on hand to seal gaps so that you create a barrier between yourself and any contamination.

School closures around the ITC facility

Channelview Independent School District

Deer Park Independent School District

La Porte Independent School District

Pasadena Independent School District

Sheldon Independent School District

Galena Park Independent School District

San Jacinto College campuses and the district offices

St. Pius V Catholic School

Clear Horizons Early College High School due to San Jacinto College closure

Texas Chiropractic College

KIPP's Northeast Campus, which includes KIPP Legacy, KIPP Polaris, KIPP Voyage, KIPP Northeast College prep; East End Campus, which includes KIPP Intrepid, KIPP Explore; and South East Campus, which includes KIPP Climb, KIPP Prime

These districts are also taking precautions.

HISD is keeping students and staff inside at East Harris County schools.

Katy ISD is keeping all students inside, as a precaution.

