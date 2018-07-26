AVONDALE, Ariz. - Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper Tyler Edenhofer was shot and killed by a suspect on Interstate 10 near Avondale Boulevard Wednesday night, according to DPS .

According to DPS, the department received several reports at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday about a suspect who was throwing rocks at vehicles in the eastbound lanes of I-10 in Avondale. The suspect has since been identified as Isaac D. King, according to DPS.

DPS said trooper Dalin Dorris responded to the scene and troopers Sean Rodecap and Tyler Edenhofer arrived shortly after Dorris. DPS said Trooper Rodecap was in plain clothes and arrived at the scene as a bystander.

According to DPS, the three troopers attempted to take King into custody, but King got into a fight with the troopers. Two Goodyear police officers arrived to help take King into custody. DPS said up to six police officers were involved in the fight with King.

isaac d king_1532642313764.jpg.jpg
The suspect Isaac D. King is in custody after a trooper was killed and two others were injured in a shooting on I-10 in Avondale Wednesday night. (Photo: Arizona Department of Public Safety)

During the eight-minute scuffle, DPS said, King got hold of a trooper's gun. The suspect fired at least two shots. One bullet struck trooper Doris in the shoulder, while the other killed trooper Edenhofer.

DPS said Edenhofer was a rookie just wrapping up training when he was killed. He had just graduated from the department's advanced trooper academy on May 4 and had been a trooper for 52 days. He also served in the Navy.

PHOTOS: Arizona DPS trooper killed in the line of duty

01 / 11
Tyler Edenhofer. (Photo courtesy Joe Seabert)
02 / 11
Phoenix police officers line up outside the Medical Examiner's Officer in downtown Phoenix to pay their respects to the fallen trooper. (Photo: 12 News)
03 / 11
(Photo: 12 News)
04 / 11
The body of trooper Tyler Edenhofer arrives at the Maricopa County Medical Examiner's Officer in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: 12 News)
05 / 11
DPS trooper salutes as Tyler Edenhofer's body arrives at the Medical Examiner's Office in downtown Phoenix. (Photo: 12 News)
06 / 11
Phoenix police officers lined up outside the Medical Examiner's Officer in downtown Phoenix to pay their respects to the fallen trooper. (Photo: 12 News)
07 / 11
Investigators at the scene where a DPS trooper was shot and killed on I-10 in the west Valley. July 26, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
08 / 11
Investigators beginning to clear the scene. July 26, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
09 / 11
A DPS vehicle is placed on a tow truck at the scene. (Photo: 12 News)
10 / 11
Flags at the Medical Examiner's Office in downtown Phoenix flying at half-staff for trooper Tyler Edenhofer. July 26, 2018. (Photo: 12 News)
11 / 11
Tyler Edenhofer. (Photo courtesy Joe Seabert)

DPS said trooper Sean Rodecap was injured during the fight with King. Rodecap and Dorris were taken to a hospital for treatment and later released.

According to DPS, King has no criminal history but has a mental health history. King takes medication for anxiety and depression, DPS said.

DPS said King's mother thought he was in the backyard when the shooting happened.

LISTEN: Radio transmission from DPS

DPS director Col. Frank Milstead said, "the DPS family is in mourning" and he's "incredibly proud of the men and women that show up every day to do this job and that they are brave enough to come out and face the unknown."

"We're all in a little bit of a state of shock this morning," Milstead said.

Milstead said he talked to Edenhofer's fiance, and she asked, "Why Tyler?" Milstead said he didn't have an answer.

Milstead said Edenhofer's mother was stunned at the news, saying, "You just got him."

"And she's right. He just got here," Milstead said.

DPS said the suspect is in custody and being treated at a Valley hospital. His injuries were not disclosed.

Early Thursday morning, Gov. Doug Ducey directed flags to be lowered to half-staff at all state office buildings in honor of Edenhofer.

"Arizona mourns the loss of one of our brave Arizona DPS troopers," Ducey said.

I-10 eastbound between Litchfield Road and Avondale Boulevard was closed overnight as authorities investigated the scene. The freeway reopened just after 6:30 a.m.

The investigation into the incident was

