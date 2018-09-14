Directions

1. Carefully remove some of the whole outer leaves from the Brussels sprouts and set aside.

2. Cut the Brussels sprouts into quarters and fry them until completely cooked, hot throughout and

slightly crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper towels.

3. Fry the Brussels sprout leaves until crispy. Remove from the frying oil and allow to drain on paper

towels. Sprinkle a little coarse salt over the crispy leaves.

4. Place the quartered Brussels sprouts into a mixing bowl. Add the chopped bacon into the bowl.

Drizzle the Maple Butter Glaze evenly over the ingredients and gently toss together. Place onto a

serving plate or into a bowl.

5. Gently mound the crispy Brussels sprout leaves on top of the quartered Brussels sprouts.

Portion: 1 Serving

*Available in fine food markets. Recipes can also be found in various cookbooks.

© 2018 WFAA