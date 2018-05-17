The Backstreet Boys are not only back with their new single “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart,” but have also graced the world with a new music video.

The music video released early Thursday morning proves that boy band members Kevin Richardson, AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Howie Dorough and (of course) Nick Carter have still got the moves after 25 years.

It didn’t take long for the hashtag #DontGoBreakingMyHeart to start trending on the Twitterverse, and everyone is pretty emotional to say the least.

Can we all just take a moment to appreciate @backstreetboys and thank them for being the amazing people and entertainers that they are? Cause seriously, there is no one else like these boys. I am so proud to be a fan 👏🏻❤️ #DontGoBreakingMyHeart — Rebecca (@xo_Rebecca_xo) May 17, 2018

What kind of crack did they put in this song? It’s almost 1:30am and I need to get to bed but I can’t stop listening to it! #DontGoBreakingMyHeart @backstreetboys — Janeth Gutierrez (@bsbrock) May 17, 2018

And did ya'll notice? 18 years, 364 days ago, almost 19 years to the day, Millennium was released. How crazy is it that 19 years later, we get to feel this way still? #DontGoBreakingMyHeart @backstreetboys — The Fangirling Life | @BSBFangirls ❤️🎶 (@BSBFangirls) May 17, 2018

BSB responded to the Twittersphere thanking their fans for the support:

“Our hearts feel like they’re about to burst but they’re definitely not breaking..... because #DontGoBreakingMyHeart is the number one trending topic in the US! Thank you!!!!!”

Our hearts feel like they’re about to burst but they’re definitely not breaking..... because #DontGoBreakingMyHeart is the number one trending topic in the US! Thank you!!!!! https://t.co/4G8D897moz pic.twitter.com/d3cse9akP5 — backstreetboys (@backstreetboys) May 17, 2018

Here's the full video on YouTube.

