MCKINNEY, Texas — Clarence Smith needs no reminders of what happened right in front of his home. His good friend, James Penegar, was shot and killed two feet from from Smith's porch in East McKinney.

"The same night it happened I just relive it, relive it, and relive it; just him lying there," Smith said.

James Penegar, 55, was walking to Smith's home when a single stray bullet struck him. McKinney police said an altercation led a man to fire into a crowd of 30 people. Smith said he heard about 8 shots.

"It was like...pinch me. It don't feel real. That was our dad and friend," said Penegar's two daughters, Takila and Constance Penegar.

The family said the shooter fired into the air but McKinney police could not confirm that detail. James was pronounced dead at Medical City McKinney.

"My dad was at the wrong place at the wrong time. That bullet was not meant for him," Takila Penegar said.

Smith said he did not know all the people who gathered that night. But he did know James, the man who would often often come over for company. Smith told WFAA that his friend never had any enemies.

McKinney police are still looking for the shooter. Constance Penegar wishes for the police department to be more active in finding justice for the family. Detectives can't say much but do say the suspect took off in a silver car.

"Just come forward. Whoever it is, just come forward," Takila Penegar said.

Funeral services for the man who, family said, could make anyone smile is set for next week.

"I've got 4 kids and they ask about him everyday," Constance Penegar said.

The North Texas Crime Commission’s Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect or suspects.