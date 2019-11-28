Woman finally meets long-lost brother in Tampa

It'll be a Thanksgiving some 60 years in the making.

Gloria Casanova arrived on Wednesday to Tampa International Airport, but she wasn't going anywhere. Instead, she welcomed home a brother she never knew existed.

Baby born at Charlotte airport after flight leaves airport in Tampa

A traveling mother gave birth to a baby girl at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Wednesday - just in time for Thanksgiving. The Charlotte Fire Department and Medic helped deliver the baby on the jetway.

Busch Gardens, Straz Center and more local Black Friday deals

The holiday shopping season is officially here, and even local stores and attractions are offering special deals for Black Friday.

From theme parks to local record stores, the Tampa Bay area has numerous deals that don't include waiting in line at the mall.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter