Texas Search and Rescue launching new search mission in hunt for Jason Landry

The Texas State student has been missing since December after his car was found crashed in the Luling area.

According to TEXSAR, its initial search spanned nine days of ground search and three days of aerial search over about 31,680 acres with more than 100 professionally-trained volunteers.

The search teams included:

search-and-rescue K9s trained in live find and human remains detection

the TEXSAR Mounted Search and Rescue Team

UAV/drones

experts in ground search and rescue and man tracking

side-scan sonar

water search resources

ATVs

TEXSAR has been involved in the case throughout the investigation, conducting follow-up searches in addition to large-scale deployments.

The latest search will kick off on Friday at 8 a.m. It will include more than 100 TEXSAR members who will utilize search-and-rescue K9s trained in human remains detection, the TEXSAR Mounted Search and Rescue Team, UAV/drones, experts in ground search and rescue, side-scan sonar, water search resources and helicopter.

Volunteers have now spent more than 2,000 hours in this investigation.

Anyone with more information about Landry's disappearance is asked to call the sheriff's office at 512-398-6777, ext. 4516.