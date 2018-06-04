We’re two series in and while it’s yet to be determined if this will be a sad season for Texas, it’s definitely going to feel like a longer than usual season. The Rangers are 3-5 after two four-game sets with Houston and Oakland.

To some, it probably feels like it should be worse than that, but, no, Texas is not the worst team in Major League Baseball, and that means they have a fighting chance. There are still a lot of “ifs” that Texas needs to fall its way, but the team isn’t just rolling over to be a doormat.

Here’s what we’ve learned.

On the Mound

The Rangers rotation has gotten one (1) quality start (6.0 IP, three or fewer runs allowed). That came from Bartolo Colon. It was a losing effort. The three wins came from Doug Fister (5.0 IP), Cole Hamels (5.0 IP) and Martin Perez (5.1 IP). Yes, those wins are great to have, but the rotation is averaging 4.1 innings per outing through the first four games. That’s not going to prove to be a successful formula and not just for the rotation.

A starter going just 4.2 innings not only means that the pitcher was relatively ineffective, but it also takes a toll on the bullpen. Don’t get me wrong, the bullpen, for the most part, has already shown that it is vastly improved from last season at this time.

Yes, Matt Bush has had his struggles, but Jake Diekman, Keone Kela, Alex Claudio, Jesse Chavez, Chris Martin, Kevin Jepsen and the recently optioned Jose LeClerc have been highly effective in situations where they needed to be clutch.

The problem, though, is that a “Shutdown Bullpen” is only effective if everyone is performing at peak. Asking the relief corps to pick up 4.1 innings every game is not a sustainable method for success. Even the bullpens that only ask for 2-3 innings from their bullpen can’t be effective over a 162-game season when called upon every single day.

The Rangers’ bullpen has several good arms, but they can’t be relied on day after day after day. Through the first eight games, the bullpen has needed to pick up somewhere around 38 innings. Don’t extrapolate that over the course of a full season. That will give you nightmares.

But Bartolo Colon going six innings without figuratively breaking a sweat, Cole Hamels rediscovering the effectiveness of his changeup and Martin Perez not letting his one big inning get too big will go a long way towards helping the depth of the rotation and the use of the bullpen.

At the Plate

Inconsistency is the name of the game for the Rangers’ hitters. On some days, they’ve looked like they could be a powerhouse, capable of scoring runs in different ways. Those have been days they’ve won. On other days, if a fielder didn’t slip on a banana peel, it wasn’t likely that a hit could be found, much less one with runners in scoring position.

Runs Scored in Rangers Losses: 1, 3, 2, 1, 2.

Runs Scored in Rangers Wins: 5, 4, 6.

That’s it then, isn’t it? If the Rangers can score more than 3 runs, they’re golden. Unfortunately, slow starts from Adrian Beltre, Robinson Chirinos, Ryan Rua, Rougned Odor (hopefully just a slow start…not a sign of future problems) and Joey Gallo have caused this Rangers’ offense to function much like D/FW traffic – stop and go, with small stretches of being able to go at the speed limit.

You’d like to think that everyone will click and get on the same page as Elvis Andrus, Shin-Soo Choo and Nomar Mazara, but pessimistic minds are far less patient. On top of all of that, the Ranger with arguably one of the most anticipated seasons, Delino DeShields, broke his hamate bone and had surgery after the series with Houston.

He’ll be out around a month and a half. When your crowned leadoff hitter, whose goal was to score 100 runs, goes down before a week is finished in the season, there’s going to be some scrambling as the lineup tries to reconfigure.

In the Field

As mentioned, Delino DeShields was something of a linchpin to both the lineup and the outfield defense. You knew DeShields was going to be the leadoff hitter and man center field. With him out of the mix, manager Jeff Banister has already used Elvis Andrus and Shin-Soo Choo in the leadoff spot and Drew Robinson and Rule 5 pick Carlos Tocci in the field. Ryan Rua will likely also see time in center field.

Rua and Robinson can best be described as serviceable center fielders (with DeShields really only being slightly better than serviceable), and Tocci’s defense is fine, but presents a dreaded black hole in the lineup. Tocci was kept on the roster coming out of Spring with the understanding that he wouldn’t really get all that much playing time, let alone any starting assignments.

All of a sudden, Tocci finds himself needing to anchor down an outfield that was already in flux with the rotation of Mazara, Rua, Robinson and Choo.

Elsewhere, the Rangers are trying to gear their pitchers towards the strikeout, but there are still several contact pitchers on the staff. Doug Fister and Martin Perez, namely, are the two that rely on their teammates’ defense the most.

On Wednesday, a couple of plays not made and an error let Fister down. Perez, on Thursday, only struck out one batter, relying heavily on his defense. Joey Gallo is in his first full season as the full-time first baseman. Rougned Odor is still looking to improve on a poor defensive year. Adrian Beltre and Elvis Andrus remain the steady hands of the defense.

Behind the plate, Robinson Chirinos and Juan Centeno are functioning fine, but Chirinos has already had two scares that could have resulted in him being taken out of the game. For an injury-prone catcher, that can’t be an assuring sign for the coaching staff or front office.

Waiting in the wings is Cameron Rupp, a Phillies veteran ready to step up if either catcher should go down to injury. The idea, however, is that neither catcher goes down to injury.

Look, it’s early. This team still hasn’t found its identity. It’s not in a rebuild, despite the protests of several fans. But it's probably not a division winner, either. It’s going to be a long journey, and that’s just until we find out what this team is. We've got a lot of time to get there.

The Rangers have had an uneven start to the season but fear not because you can follow Matt on Twitter @FisherWritesMLB to help talk you down from the ledge.

