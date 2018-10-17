BURNET, Texas — How far would you go when you’re really craving pizza?

Rickey McCray posted a viral video Tuesday that resonated with Texans, who have been dealing with plenty of flooded roads with all the recent rains.

Ricky Allen, a friend of McCray, is a flood victim from Kingsland and was staying with McCray in Burnet.

McCray told KENS 5 that Allen ordered the pizza, but the driver couldn’t deliver it because County Road 330 was blocked on Tuesday due to flooding. They told the driver that they would drive to meet him – and their pizza.

Allen can be seen with bags over his legs, wading through water that went up past his ankles.

Obviously, you should be careful around rushing floodwaters, especially in unfamiliar areas, and obey road signs at all times.

