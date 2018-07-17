Texas Instruments Chief Executive Officer Brian Crutcher is stepping down due to a violation of the company's code of conduct. Rich Templeton, the company's chairman and former CEO, will assume his role, the company said Tuesday.

The violations are related to "personal behavior" that is not consistent with the company's ethics and core values, Texas Instruments said. It added it is "not related to company strategy, operations or financial reporting." The company gave no more specifics.

"For decades, our company's core values and code of conduct have been foundational to how we operate and behave, and we have no tolerance for violations of our code of conduct," said Mark Blinn, lead director of the board said in the statement.

The shake-up comes just weeks after Crutcher, formerly chief operating officer, took over the reigns of the company that had seen double-digit revenue growth in recent quarters and rising investor confidence. The company said Templeton is taking the role in an ongoing, indefinite basis, in addition to continuing as chairman. His appointment is not temporary, and the board is not searching for a replacement.

Shares of Texas Instruments had risen more than 50 percent in the past year, and on Tuesday, shares of TI closed up $1.24, or a little more than 1 percent to finish at $115.80. After hours, those gains were lost early, with shares down more than 2 percent in extended trading.

At the time of the announcement of Crutcher's promotion, Wayne Sanders said "the directors have had a number of years to assess Brian's ability, results and style, and we are highly confident he is TI's next great leader."

Templeton held the CEO role at TI for nearly 14 years before transitioning out of the role and handing the reins to Crutcher.

At the time, TI said his promotion to the top role was part of a “well-planned succession” with Crutcher working his way to senior vice president in 2010 and EVP and COO in 2017. Crutcher was also elected to the company’s board of directors last year.

Templeton joined TI in 1980 after graduating with a degree in electrical engineering from New York’s Union College. During his tenure, he is credited with focusing TI on its analog and embedded processing businesses, resulting in the acquisition of National Semiconductor.

He also oversaw the wind down of TI’s former wireless operations, allowing the company to focus on other areas offering better long-term returns. And Templeton has maintained TI’s emphasis on investments in research and development and manufacturing, and expanded the size of its sales and applications engineering teams.

According to Dallas Business Journal research, Templeton’s leadership has also emphasized innovation, with the company receiving 473 patents in 2015, the most among North Texas businesses. It has received a total of 2,428 patents between 2011 and 2015.

In the release, TI disclosed second-quarter revenue of $4.02 billion, up 9 percent from the same quarter a year ago. Earnings per share were $1.40, including a 3 cent discrete tax benefit not in the company's original guidance. TI will provide full second-quarter results and third-quarter guidance July 24.

