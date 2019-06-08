DALLAS — Texas House Speaker Dennis Bonnen, R-Angleton, sent an email Tuesday afternoon to every member of the Texas House apologizing for remarks he made in a secret recording by a conservative activist.

Michael Quinn Sullivan made the recording recently in a meeting with Bonnen and state Rep. Dustin Burrows. In the recording, which WFAA has not independently heard, Bonnen reportedly tells Sullivan that he’ll grant press credentials to his staff at Empower Texans if Sullivan, in turn, agrees to campaign against a handful of fellow House Republicans.

Dear Members,

I’m sorry. I was stupid to take a meeting with an individual who has worked hard to divide our House. It was a mistake.

I said terrible things that are embarrassing to the members, to the House, and to me personally. You know me well enough to know I say things with no filter. That’s not an excuse for the hurtful things I said or the discussion that was had.

Once again, I call for the release of the entire unedited recording so the House is no longer held hostage, and we can begin to heal.

I have reached out to many of you, and I want to visit with all of you. I hope I have the chance to apologize to you personally.

I am truly sorry from the bottom of my heart. I ask for your forgiveness, and I hope to rebuild your trust.

-Dennis

But it’s uncertain if Bonnen can survive politically as Speaker of the Texas House. He was elected in January.

Several lawmakers reached by WFAA this afternoon said it's clear Bonnen is trying to regain trust.

State Rep. Jeff Leach, R-Plano, said Bonnen's email was a "strong, much-needed statement."

"This statement exhibits a refreshing humility that admits missteps and seeks to make rebuild the trust that has been broken," Leach said. "And it’s a great step forward for him and for the entire Texas House of Representatives."

State Rep. Carl Sherman, D-Lancaster, said he "felt the letter was sincere."

"I pray for him," Sherman said.

The chairman of the Travis County Republican Party said he believes Bonnen can repair the political damage caused by the recording.

"He is taking personal responsibility for this mess. His email ends any doubt that he said these things," said the chairman, Matt Mackowiak. Mackowiak is also president of the Potomac Strategy Group.

Mackowiak said the speaker is trying to personally speak with the other members of the House.

“Politically speaking, I think this will stop the bleeding. As to the future, it depends on whether he can rebuild trust,” he said.