TEXAS CITY, Texas - A teacher in Texas City ISD is off the job after calling a mother to complain about her son’s behavior while, at the same time, accidentally sending some inappropriate text messages about the boy to her.

The messages read, in part, “This lil (expletive) is crying like a baby for mommy because he wants to go home,” and “Omg I just want to omggggggg pull all my damn hair out.”

Making matters worse is Tiffany Elfstrom’s 13-year-old son, Jayden, has autism as well as other health problems.

The mother posted screenshots of the text messages on Facebook where she quickly went viral.

"If a teacher has this attitude about children, she needs to be in a different profession. this is unacceptable," responded Kay, a follower.

District officials say after being made aware of the texts, they immediately removed the teacher from her classroom at Levi Fry Intermediate and terminated her contract. District officials also say the teacher admitted to sending the texts about Jayden, but she did not mean to send them to his mother.

