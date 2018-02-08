OXNARD, CALIF. -- Dallas Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams is no longer in the crosshairs of the Frisco Police Department.

He was charged with public intoxication after Frisco police found him riding an electric scooter near his home in May while they investigated an accident involving his crashed Lamborghini.

The case against him has now been dismissed after Williams completed a state-mandated alcohol awareness education course, per a release sent out by his attorney, Hunter Biederman.

Any property damage caused by Williams’ vehicle, which hit a light pole at the intersection of Frisco Green Avenue and Lebanon Road, has been settled with the city along with any labor costs.

