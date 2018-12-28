Even before we first met 17-year-old good Samaritan Drew Payne, she insisted her story was not a story, telling us and everyone else that there are more important things to talk about than her.

But it turns out, Drew Payne knows a lot more about what it takes to help others than what makes an important story as she found out.

As we first reported in October, every time drew and her family went on vacation she encountered homeless people.

And every time, she felt guilty.

“I always feel bad if I don’t have like money on me or if I don’t have anything to give them,” she said.

That’s why now, whenever she goes on vacation, she packs for the homeless, too.

She’s even started doing it at home. As often as she can, Drew hits the streets of Fort Worth helping the homeless.

“If they need things and I have them, then I’d like to give it to them,” she said.

The only downside in wanting to help so many people is that she can only help so many people.

Until now.

Last week, Drew got a knock at the door and on the other side was a man named Dalace Duvall.

Duvall runs a charity called Diamond Wishes and when he heard Drew’s request, he made that wish come true.

“We’d like to present you with $10 thousand of food and supplies so you can keep blessing many people,” Duvall said as he surprised Drew with the news.

Dalace delivered a trailer full of water, food and supplies that will allow Drew to help the homeless for a long time to come.

“I don’t even know what to say,” Drew said.

“It is an inspiration,” Duvall said. “She is a true beacon of hope.”

Looks like her story has just begun.

