MANSFIELD, Texas — A 17 year-old is being thanked for helping an 11 year-old get out of a house that's garage had caught fire Monday night in Mansfield.

Authorities on the scene said the teenager was on his way home from practice shortly before 9:30 p.m. when he saw smoke and flames coming from a garage on the 4300 block of Glen Eagle Drive.

The teen then sprang into action.

He was able to knock on the door and got the child to come outside, who was upstairs playing video games at the time.

Fire crews quickly extinguished the fire. The cause is still under investigation.