FARMERSVILLE, Texas — A 15-year-old is dead after police said he led police on a chase that ended in a crash Wednesday.

It happened near State Highway 78 and Gaddy Street. State Highway 78 has reopened Wednesday night after police closed the roadway in both directions.

Wylie police said they received a call and found a woman bleeding in the 100 block of South Fifth Street, shortly before 3 p.m. Witnesses reported that the woman’s son was possibly involved in the disturbance and took off in her car.

Officers found the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but police said the teen refused to pull over and led Wylie officers on a chase northbound on State Highway 78. Wylie Police requested the assistance of neighboring police agencies.

Police said Farmersville police deployed stop sticks. The teen traveled for about two more miles and then drove into the oncoming traffic lane where he struck a heavy duty truck. The suspect was pronounced dead from the crash. The teen's identity will not be released at this time.

An initial investigation revealed that the teen hit his mother several times in the head with a baseball bat. She was sent to Medical City Plano, where she is in intensive care.

The incident remains under investigation by the Wylie Police Department and Farmersville Police Department.

