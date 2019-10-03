MCKINNEY, Texas — Anna Police say a drug deal gone bad resulted in a 15-year-old’s death and an 18-year-old’s arrest in his murder.

The investigation began on Friday, March 8 at about 2:30 p.m. when 15-year-old Alejandro Camacho, of McKinney, was left in the parking lot of Medical City McKinney with a gunshot wound to the chest. Camacho died of his injuries.

Investigators determined the shooting occurred in Anna near the intersection of Wylie Farm Road and Creekview Drive following a fight in a vehicle there.

“It’s sad that a 15-year-old boy lost his life over a small amount of marijuana," said Anna Police Chief Jeff Caponera. “We want to express our deepest condolences to the Camacho family. Tthis is an unfortunate tragedy and want to assure his parents we will do what we can to ensure justice is served."

Christopher Lamarr Sterkes, 18, of Anna, was arrested for the crime. Sterkes is being held in the Collin County Jail on a $500,000 bond for murder.