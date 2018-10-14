A 17-year-old was shot at a party in far northeast Dallas early Sunday and later died at a hospital, police said.

Police found Arthur Holloway inside an apartment in the 10000 block of Walnut Street with a gunshot wound about 1:45 a.m. Holloway was taken to a hospital, where he died about 7 a.m. Sunday, according to a police news release.

Witnesses told police that several people had fled the party before police arrived.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact detective Derick Chaney at 214-671-3645. Chaney can also be reached by email at derick.chaney@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment in the shooting. Tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.

