TEXAS — Sen. Ted Cruz and Democratic candidate Beto O'Rourke announced that their campaigns have mutually agreed to hold three debates leading up to the 2018 Senate election in November.
The three debates will take place in Dallas, Houston and San Antonio and will each be 60 minutes long.
The debates will be as follows:
DALLAS
- Friday, Sept. 21
- At the Southern Methodist University
- Topic: Domestic policy
HOUSTON
- Sunday, Sept. 30
- At the University of Houston
- Topic: Domestic policy
SAN ANTONIO
- Tuesday, Oct. 16
- At a San Antonio studio
- Topic: Half domestic policy and half foreign policy
