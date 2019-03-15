An assistant dean at TCU died after she was involved in a crash with a drunk driver early Sunday, officials said.

Jamie Dulle, 41, was driving west on Rosedale Avenue, near Forest Park Boulevard, when she was rear-ended by another vehicle.

Dulle was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital, where she died at 11:15 a.m. Monday, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner's office.

Cristen Hamilton, the driver of the other car, was arrested in the crash, police said.

Dulle was an assistant dean of campus life. Her roles included student advocacy, crisis response and TCU's Women's Program Education, according to the university website.

"Texas Christian University is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of Jamie Dulle, assistant dean of Campus Life," TCU said in a statement Thursday night. "We send our heartfelt thoughts, prayers and condolences to her family in this difficult time."

Counselors and campus ministers will be made available to faculty, staff and students.