FORT WORTH, Texas -- Thirty male suspects have been arrested and charged with prostitution as part of a joint operation between the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office and Arlington Police Department.
The sting, which focuses on people soliciting sex, is part of the National Johns Suppression Initiative, according to Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman David McClelland.
“The initiative attempts to curtail the demand aspect of human sex trafficking,” Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn said. “We are, and will continue to pursue predators like this in Tarrant County. We will use all resources available to ensure they are brought to justice.”
The 30 subjects who were arrested were charged with prostitution or other criminal offenses, according to the sheriff’s office.
- Acesa Wallace, Bowens, 37, Charge: Prostitution
- Xavier Sadeke Guinn, 31, Charge: Prostitution
- Ryan Osborn Bennett, 32, Charge: Prostitution
- Jonathan E. Congious, 39, Charge: Prostitution & Felony warrant Is a registered sex offender
- Felix Makori Ombati, 35, Charge: Prostitution
- Terry Kennington Keen, 41, Charge: Possession of controlled substance- methamphetamine
- Travis Santell Curry, 39, Charge: Prostitution
- Adeleke Oylade, 53, Charge: Prostitution
- Igmer Ivan Mejia, 17, Charge: Prostitution
- Joseph Everette Dawson, 33, Charge: Prostitution
- Joshua Allen Sowell, 36, Charge: Prostitution
- Andre Jeremy Johnson, 37, Charge: Prostitution
- Hector Hugo Hernandez, 41, Charge: Prostitution
- Randy Joe Nedrow, 59, Charge: Prostitution
- Raul Cortez, 45, Charge: Prostitution and Possession of a controlled substance- methamphetamine
- Clayton Jerome Sustala, 47, Charge: Prostitution
- Antonio Villegas, 42, Charge: Prostitution
- Kendrick Dreshawn Johnson, 24, Charge: Prostitution
- Ricardo Eloy Vazquez, 22, Charge: Prostitution
- Dontevius Jerome Reid, 39, Charge: Prostitution
- Prasanna Shantilal Dhamgaye, 25, Charge: Prostitution
- Edgardo Oyuela Casco, 49, Charge: Prostitution
- Alandrix Leroy Harris, 33, Charge: Prostitution
- Devon D. Fifer, 23, Charge: Prostitution
- Christopher James Washington, 30, Charge: Prostitution
- Javier Joel Lozano, 41, Charge: Prostitution
- Jesus Manuel Saldivar, 37, Charge: Prostitution & Felony Drug Warrant
- Damon Eugene Smith, 44, Charge: Prostitution
Read more from our media partners at the Star-Telegram.