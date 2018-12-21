Inside the walls of the Tarrant County Jail Thursday came Christmas carols, sung by women who make up the inmate Christmas choir.

They're the expected sounds of Christmas in an unexpected place. "The inmates are just ecstatic," said detention officer Juanita James. "Just to be able to sing a song, it just bubbles them over."

James, who's long sung in her own church choir, says she realized over the years that music lifted the spirits of inmates who were down around the holidays. "I started a thing where-- let's just sing yourself happy, you know. And that's what we began to do," she said.

It gave Tarrant County Sheriff's Office Chaplain Wesley McDuffie an idea. "So I went the sheriff, I said 'Sheriff, we need to do Christmas caroling,'" McDuffie said.

And so the inmate Christmas choir was born. Last year, which was the first year they did it, people stopped in their tracks as carols rang out from the jail windows to the streets below. "I never thought that I'd be singing in jail, no I didn't," said inmate Sunetha Peoples.

The choir has brought Peoples joy during an otherwise difficult time. She's away from her three children this Christmas. "It doesn't have to be bad just because you're here, you know," Peoples said. "It's all about how you look at things, how you take things, and this is one thing that is positive."

No, these inmates are not violent offenders. And yes, they know not everyone may like that they're doing this, but they're proud of their choir and the message it sends.

On Friday, they're hoping you'll hear what they have to say-- and sing. At 11 a.m., there will be music on the streets outside the jail and courthouse, leading up to noon, when the women's and men's choir will perform a concert from inside the jail.

"I'm hoping we give them the joy that we have in this place," Peoples said. "I really do."

