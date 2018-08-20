In a press conference Monday morning, TAMU President Michael Young announced 11 new actions to prevent sexual assault and sexual misconduct.

The actions are intended to strengthen Title IX investigations, making the process that investigates sexual misconduct more strick and clear, according to the university.

The 11 actions are:

1. New approved sanctioning model for students

2. New guidelines for participation in representing the university in extracurricular activities

3. Dean of students - not organizations or teams - will decide interim restrictions

4. Decision for eligibility to return to participation determined at investigation finding, not upon return from suspension

5. Update communications to a central omnibus site to and from which all resources flow '

6. Enhance and empower Title IX office, redefining role, resources and authority

7. Hire four additional positions (investigators, Title IX Deputy Coordinators, case manager).

8. Assign one-on-one case managers to assist students throughout process

9. Expansion and distribution of counselors

10. Additional trainings and communications approved, such as: mandatory reporter, trauma-informed cases, rights and resources

11. Transcript notations in immediate effect

This announcement comes after A&M was criticized by current and former students, as well as victims of sexual assault, for mishandling investigations and allowing those responsible for assaults back on campus.

Other students found responsible of sexual misconduct say the university is overreacting to Title IX investigations. At least one male student has filed suit against the university and alleged this.

