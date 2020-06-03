AUSTIN, Texas — With the City of Austin canceling South by Southwest, you may still have time to get your money back for hotel and travel reservations if you booked through SXSW.

Hotels booked through SXSW often require pre-payment.

According to SXSW's reservation policies, hotels charge a penalty to attendees for no-shows and cancellations within seven to 30 days prior to their scheduled arrival date.

The policy said most penalties are approximately the value of one to two nights stay at the hotel. Individual hotel's cancellation policies can be found on SXSW's "Availability Page."

Visit SXSW's reservations policies webpage for more information on canceling reservations.

If you booked a hotel through SXSW Housing & Travel, your reservation will not be automatically canceled.

Regarding flight plans, you may be able to transfer your ticket to go towards future travel.

With Southwest Airlines, any nonrefundable ticket will retain its full value for up to one year from the date the ticket was originally purchased as long as the customer informs the airline.

For Delta Airlines, customers can make a one-time change without paying a fee to any destination it offers from March 1 to March 31.

Additionally, United Airlines is allowing flights booked between March 3 and March 31 to be changed for free over the next year.

The City announced the festival was being canceled on Friday following growing concerns about the coronavirus.

