DALLAS — It is unclear if anyone had any injuries after a Dallas Police SWAT team responded to a reported shooting at a club in east Dallas Saturday.

Around 11:47 a.m., Dallas officers responded to an active shooter call at Linares Bar at 1101 S. Haskell Avenue, police said. When police arrived, witnesses told the officers that an unknown male suspect came outside the club with a gun and fired several shots. Then, witnesses say the man went back inside the club, where more patrons were believed to be inside. SWAT was then called in, and they set up a perimeter around the club.

When SWAT arrived, they entered the club around 1:30 p.m. after repeated attempts to contact the suspect. They found nobody inside, and there were no reported injuries, police said.

However, a nearby hospital did report an individual arriving with a gunshot wound who was uncooperative with police. It is unknown if this patient was involved in this incident.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated accordingly.