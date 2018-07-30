DALLAS, Texas — Authorities said they were able to make an arrest in the murder of an 85-year-old man after someone came forward and admitted to selling some of the victim's belongings with the suspect in the case.

In a warrant for the suspect's arrest, police said a witness identified 40-year-old David Lee Rickerson as the man who murdered Edward Sebastian.

Sebastian's body was found at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday when police were called to a home in the 8900 block of Craige Drive to perform a welfare check.

According to the police report, the witness said Rickerson confessed to the murder and had been driving the victim's black Tundra for several days. He also said Rickerson gave him a check that belonged to the victim, which was turned over to police uncashed.

Dallas police said the suspect became involved in a crash while driving the Tundra late Saturday morning in the 800 block of Mt. Auburn Avenue, and that Rickerson admitted to stealing the vehicle at the scene.

The witness later identified Rickerson in a photo lineup. He told police he went to the victim's home with Rickerson to steal lawn equipment from the side of the house, which was then sold to various lawn crews in the area.

Rickerson was arrested Monday and booked into the Lew Sterrett Jail.

© 2018 WFAA