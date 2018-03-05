Officers with the Dallas Police Department responded to a disturbance call on the 3200 block of Bellville Drive shortly after 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

When police arrived they heard gunfire coming from the inside of the residence and called for assistance, according to officials with the Dallas Police Department.

Police said SWAT team members responded to the scene and were met by gunfire coming from a black male suspect. SWAT officers returned fire, fatally striking the suspect.

No officers were injured during the incident.

