DALLAS - Starting this week, students won't be the only ones who will receive letter grades. The state will release A through F ratings for school districts Wednesday.

Superintendents from hundreds of districts don't think it's the best system. "For us to all be measured in this one size fits all package just doesn't make sense," said Sunnyvale ISD Superintendent Doug Williams.

"There's going to be more questions than answers, especially when people aren't happy with their grade," said Dallas ISD Superintendent Dr. Michael Hinojosa.

The formula the state will use to determine a school district's grade is complex. The majority of it, 70 percent, will be based on student achievement or student progress, whichever score is higher based on the formula. The STAAR test will play a big role in this. In elementary and middle school, student achievement will be based solely on the STAAR test. In high school, graduation rates and college/career/military readiness will also factor in.

The final 30 percent will be based on a factor the state calls "closing the gap," which includes variables like socioeconomic differences, language barriers, and race.

"Just like a parent says 'Okay, my kid made a B,' was it their behavior, was it their homework, was it their test, what was it? I think that's what's going to happen next when these ratings come out," said Hinojosa.

When the state first announced the A-F rating system, Hinojosa was a vocal critic. Since then, said Hinojosa, the state has refined the ranking system and made it fairer.

However, Williams believes it will never truly be fair unless each unique school board is able to set its own standards for the district. "We think we're going to do well in the system, and we still feel like there's a better way to do it," said Williams.

Both are going to take a close look at the rankings when they are released.

This year, only school districts will be ranked. Next year, individual schools will also receive a letter grade, which could have implications for housing prices, drawing new businesses, and which communities are seen as more desirable.

© 2018 WFAA