Many teachers spend a lifetime wondering if they've truly made a difference.

But not Dana Blackaby. Thanks, in part, to a picture given to her by a student.

“And it said I heart books," Blackaby said. "And I kept it because that’s gonna be one of my treasures.”

Mrs. Blackaby is the dyslexia specialist at the Academy at Nola Dunn in Burleson.

She says her students, who are dyslexic, love learning. Even though, for a while, what they really felt was tortured. Tortured by reading.

“Kids who are dyslexic hate reading," Blackaby said. "It’s hard. It’s hard for them.”

“I felt like I was the black sheep of the family cause I couldn’t read fast but everybody else in my family did," said 5th grader Emili Grijalva.

“I felt super disappointed in myself," said 5th grader Lucy Sego, while fighting back tears.

Dyslexia can be that damning.

Over time, Mrs. Blackaby’s students did show improvement. So much so, that earlier this year they competed in a national reading contest. The goal wasn’t to win. Rather, it was to see how far they’d come.”

The contest required them to read as many pages as possible, which they did. Even if it meant sneaking out of bed in the middle of the night.

“Parents have emailed me and said, ‘can you talk to the kids about not hiding from us and reading at night,’” Blackaby said.

Suddenly, the students who hated reading couldn't get enough of it.

“And like when I’m in a book, I don’t want to put it down anymore,” Grijalva said.

Together, they read more than 134,000 pages in just seven weeks and beat out 1,200 other schools to finish third.

They were given laptops and other prizes for their school.

But the greatest gift wasn't found in the pages of a book, but inside themselves.

“It helps my confidence," Sego said. "It helps everything.”

These students may never grace a bestseller list, but they've already got one incredible story.

© 2018 WFAA